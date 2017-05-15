Philip Broadfoot Lodge in King’s Lynn celebrates 70th birthday

The Philip Broadfoot Lodge celebrated its 70th birthday by making a string of donations to good causes across West Norfolk.

Based at the Masonic Centre on Hamburg Way, in Lynn, the lodge held a birthday party in the form of an excellent lunch for 100 people, followed by superb entertainment.

Former West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress David and Linda Whitby were the principal guests and a toast was given by the deputy provincial grand master, the very worshipful brother Charles Hall.

Cheques of £310 were presented to the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company and the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum for its Silver Jubilee appeal.

Philip Broadfoot Lodge is proud to have been associated with the appeal, and has made three donations in the last year.

A total of £250 was given to the local branch of the Parkinson’s Support Group and £500 was also handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Great Ormond Street Hospital received £500, a total of £250 went to the Benjamin Foundation for Young Carers, while £1,000 went to Little Discoverers.

In total, the lodge handed over £3,120 to charity which was raised through a whole range of social activities and donations.