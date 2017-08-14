Phones and wallet stolen in Gaywood burglary

Mobile phones and a wallet have been stolen during a raid on a home in Gaywood.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in King John Avenue on Friday, August 4 between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Other items stolen from the property, which was entered through an insecure front door, include an iPad and keys.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Lynn CID on 101.