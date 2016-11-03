PICTURE GALLERY: Ball raises £1,243 for spinal injuries

A masquerade ball in aid of a firefighter left paralysed after an accident on his stag do has raised more than £1,240.

Organisers of the black-tie event, at Haven High Academy on Saturday, said people had a ‘brilliant night’.

Black-tie event in aid of James Thorpe at Haven High Academy. James Thorpe pictured with L-R Holly Watson - sister-in-law (organiser), Michaela Watson - fiancee, Ashley Harrison (organiser). EMN-161031-103835001

It raised £1,243.27, which will be split evenly between Sheffield Spinal Unit Physio Department and James Thorpe’s rehabilitation.

Organiser Holly Watson said: “It was really good and everyone was having a good time.”

She praised the band - Not Quite Geoff - and the hard work put in by the caterers and local charities.

James also made a speech at the event, which Holly said ‘got a bit emotional’.

James, 28, was seriously injured after tripping in the sea while on his stag-do in Magaluf. He remains paralysed from the waist down and doctors have previously said he will never walk again - but James himself hopes to defy the odds.