Piggy banks stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

Three tablets and small piggy banks have been stolen during a burglary at a property in Lynn last week.

It happened on Woodwark Avenue between 12.30am and 2.55pm on Friday (November 10), when the address was broken into via an insecure window.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sam Harris at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.