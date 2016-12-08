Pinguin Foods star shining brightly in King’s Lynn

Every year Pinguin Foods lights a star on the roof for all to see at Christmas time.
This year, the company received a letter from a father asking on behalf of his younger family members when the star would be lit, so thought it would be a good idea to do an “official switch on”.
Managing director Nigel Terry was joined by a number of his staff for the official switch-on. Pictured above, from left, are: Matt Bilverstone, Julia Hunt, Nigel Terry, Laura Schade and Neil Winner. The star can now be seen for miles away. mlnf16af11246
