Plan for new homes in Hunstanton to go before West Norfolk councillors

A plan to spend more than £1.5 million on a new housing development in Hunstanton will go before West Norfolk councillors next week.

The proposal, if implemented, would see the authority lead work on the site in Alexandra Road in a scheme similar to those which have seen hundreds of new homes built in Lynn.

The plan, which would include a number of low cost homes, has already been backed by the council’s ruling cabinet, during a closed meeting last month.

But details have now been released in papers for the full council meeting next Thursday, which it was referred to by the cabinet.

They say the scheme will be funded through a community housing grant awarded to the council.

It continued: “The proposed development would include 14 ‘low cost’ units to help some of the local residents excluded from the market due to the strong holiday home market in the area.”

Figures published by the National Housing Federation earlier this year showed West Norfolk had the second highest number of second homes of any district in East Anglia. Only neighbouring North Norfolk has more.

The agenda papers also say the initiative is supported by the resort’s ward councillors and has passed a number of financial tests.