Planned building work is ‘putting lives at risk’ in Terrington St John

Proposed building work in a West Norfolk village is “endangering lives”, according to one concerned resident.

Angela Bishop, of Terrington St John, fears that a planning application to build two houses on School Road is adversely affecting the area, and will continue to if permission is granted.

Angela Bishop with her horse Lucy Minaj says that a new planning application is putting their lives at risk.

Mrs Bishop, who keeps, rides and trains horses, said: “The developer has erected security fencing and I can no longer safely ride my horses up my driveway and out on to the road. None of my horses will walk calmly by the fencing but spook into the middle of the road.

“This is endangering my life and that of my horses. If there was an alternative route I would take it, but there isn’t anywhere else to ride.”

Mrs Bishop said she cannot keep her horses fit by riding them solely on her own land, but when she does take them out onto the road, it can be a struggle.

She added that if and when permission is granted for the application, she believes the situation will only worsen.

“When building work begins, this will be even more dangerous because there will be so much more activity, noise, sudden movement that the horses won’t understand.

“The road in question is used as a preferred lorry route – even though it is not wide enough for two lorries to pass. Over 1,000 vehicles use the road each day – the road is not able to cope and it is detrimental to people who live here – many of whom have horses and dogs.”

In comments made regarding the planning application online, Jillian Ware also opposed the plan.

Mrs Ware said: “The road is used frequently by cyclists, people walking and horses. There are many horses owned nearer to the proposed development, including an actively operating livery yard, and all of these horses are liable to be affected if their owners want to ride out. “

Mrs Bishop, who competes at high-level dressage, said she would like to see measures put in place to protect residents and their animals.

She said: “It would be brilliant if there were some way of creating a safe path for everyone who walks up that road.”

A West Norfolk Council spokeswoman said: “Everything we have received relating to the application is on the planning portal. So far we have received three objections and two letters of support for the proposals.”