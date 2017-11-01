Planners back Burnham Market holiday suites bid condemned as ‘step too far’ by parish council

A developer has been accused of hiding his intentions to build a bed and breakfast complex behind a listed building in Burnham Market.

Community leaders have condemned the proposal for the site at 29 Market Place as a “gross over-development.”

But West Norfolk Council officials have recommended that the scheme is approved by the authority’s planning committee on Monday.

A total of six bed and breakfast suites are proposed for a new building which application papers argue would support the existing bar and restaurant business there.

Documents submitted on behalf of the applicant, Mr T Roberts, said: “The suites are in essence no different to the many holiday lets throughout Burnham Market, simply providing private and peaceful accommodation.

“Therefore, the development is not only in-keeping with the local environment and atmosphere, but it should also been seen as an asset to a village that thrives on tourism, but does not sacrifice that which makes the village such a popular destination for tourists and its residents.”

But the parish council, which opposes the scheme, said several nearby residents feared the potential “loss of enjoyment” of outside spaces because of extra noise and light pollution, as well as a perceived lack of privacy.

It said: “This application, if approved, would create further disturbance and adversely impact even more on their ability to enjoy their homes.

“The parish council is very concerned about the actions of the developer who appears to be chipping away at the planning process by not presenting a full picture of his intentions at the outset.

“To now potentially add six B & B rooms at the back of the plot seems to us to be a step too far and would, in the view of the parish council, result in gross over-development.”

But, in their report to the committee, borough planners said the scheme was acceptable within the village’s conservation area.

They added: “The plans, as amended, demonstrate that the development will not cause significant overlooking of neighbouring properties, will not be unduly overbearing and will not cause significant loss of light. There are no significant amenity issues.”