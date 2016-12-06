Plans approved for more houses near Lynnsport in King’s Lynn

Plans to build 89 houses in North Lynn have been approved by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

The dwellings, which are set to be built on land on Greenpark Avenue near Lynnsport, will be a mixture of two- and three-storey buildings, 13 of which will be affordable housing.

The development site is the third of four in the Lynnsport locality which was identified for redevelopment within the council’s Local Plan, which also include plans for the new road which connects Edward Benefer Way and Greenpark Avenue.

The committee heard from council planner Natacha Osler who said that there were “very few properties which would be affected by the proposals”, but members were also told of a number of objections to the development, which included the lack of one-storey properties and the loss of green space.

One such objection came from a neighbour to the site, Michael Coote, who said he was against the plans on the grounds that no bungalows were included in them.

Mr Coote said: “We need suitable accommodation for the elderly and the disabled. We need to ensure that as people get older, they can continue to live in their homes, so it is pressing for bungalows to be built.”

The committee heard that the original plans did contain a number of bungalows, but the Environment Agency objected to this on the grounds of an issue with safety as the site lies within flood zones 2 and 3, meaning there is a medium to high probability of flooding there.

Councillor Avril Wright said: “We need to provide something for the elderly. It would have been good to look at the elderly population and disabled people who will not want to go into two- or three-storey properties. I feel very strongly that there are people who should be able to live on this site.”

Stuart Ashworth, assistant director of environment and planning, said: “We do not insist that bungalows are provided, the applicants decided not to have bungalows and that’s entirely their choice.”

Resident Sue Bruce objected to the plans for a number of reasons and said: “Once lost this land can never be replaced. The traffic generation will mean that it will become a busy road, and residents will have to negotiate travelling. There will also be a loss of green space and it will reduce the habitats for wildlife.”

But applicant Dale Gagen said: “We are working on the wildlife area on the site and will be planting woodland and implementing footpaths so the public can enjoy the area and use it.”

Agent Fergus Bootman added: “This will be a distinctive asset to the community.”

The site, which is on both sides of Greenpark Avenue, is due to be constructed in two main phases; phase one to the north and phase two to the south.