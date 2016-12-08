Plans for 44 new homes in King’s Lynn approved

A development of 44 new homes in West Lynn is set to go ahead after West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approved the proposals on Monday.

Committee members heard from concerned residents of West Lynn who were mostly worried about the effect this development, located on St Peter’s Road, would have on the neighbouring primary school and on traffic.

One such objection came from Bridget Jones who said: “Our village does not have enough amenities, our primary school already has two mobiles and is desperate for expansion as it’s already oversubscribed.

“The road [next to the development] becomes very congested and the path is not very wide. We’ve already got a problem with people parking and visibility isn’t great.”

But agent Chris Parsons said: “We have worked closely with Norfolk County Council Highways who have raised no concerns. We have listened to traffic concerns and have put a mini-roundabout in the plans. Additionally the site does not use any of the current school land.”

Councillor Charles Joyce said: “The main issue is the school, the development is to provide some parking spaces to the school. But if this is developed as proposed, it will leave a very small area for the school to expand. There has to be a way to allow it to expand.”

Despite this, the plans were approved by the majority of the committee, with only one member voting against the proposal.