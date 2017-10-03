Plans for Saddlebow road junction repairs on show

Engineers have been setting out more details of the work that needs to be done to fix a major Lynn road junction over the coming months.

Repairs to the bridges on the Saddlebow interchange are due to begin later this month and be completed by next spring.

And dozens of people attended a public exhibition held at the Adrian Flux Arena yesterday to find out more about the project.

The work, which officials say is necessary to repair damage caused in a collision in 2012, is part of an £18 million programme of maintenance along the A47 in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Highways England project manager Ajith Nair said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Highways England, and this work we are doing at Saddlebow and elsewhere on the A47 will improve both safety and journey quality for drivers.

“We want to limit the impact that the work will have on people’s journeys, and this exhibition is a good opportunity for drivers and local people learn more about it, so they can make any changes to their travel plans that they might need to when work is underway.”

News of the project first emerged last week when letters were sent to homes in South Lynn and other surrounding areas informing them of the agency’s plans.

However, more letters are set to be go out to residents in St Germans this week, after they were missed off the initial run, in response to feedback received at the exhibition.

The work is due to start in the week of October 23 and officials hope it will be completed by late March.

The A47 will be shut at the junction for up to eight full weekends during that period, with drivers being diverted via the interchange’s slip roads. The first two weekend closures are currently expected to be in November.

Motorists will be diverted to the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts respectively during work on the junction’s respective bridges. The bridges will be closed for up to 24 hours at a time.

However, work is due to be suspended from December 21 to January 4, to coincide with the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The project also includes work to improve road markings and signage, patching and pothole repairs and other safety measures in order to prevent further disruption in the future.