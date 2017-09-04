Plans to open up part of King’s Lynn bus route approved by committee

Plans to build new access roads on a bus and cycle route in Lynn have been approved by members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee.

The approval means three new access roads will be constructed on the southern end of Hardings Way and the bus gate will be moved 15 metres further north.

Although this means that part of Hardings Way will now be open to all types of traffic, the section to the north of the bus gate will continue to be a bus-only route.

The application was called in to be debated by the committee by South Lynn councillor Charles Joyce, who raised concerns about the safety of the route.

He said: “I called this in because of the traffic regulation order and the question is what has changed? As far as I can see nothing has changed.”

The safety of the route should be considered, he added, as it is regularly used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Alistair Beales, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “In many ways this is all about regeneration. It’s not about opening Hardings Way up to traffic.

“This is not a threat to Harding’s Pits. The value of it is acknowledged.”

He added that the borough-owned land adjacent to Hardings Way was a “really important regeneration site” which needed “safe and proper access”.

Two of the new access points on Hardings Way will be for potential future residential use only and the third will also be for this purpose, and to allow access for HGVs into the existing Overton’s site nearby.

Committee member Terry Parish said, in relation to the ‘potential future residential use’ of the borough-owned land: “We could agree to spend quite a lot of money on this for roads which may not go anywhere.”

Chairwoman Vivienne Spikings said: “We take what’s in front of us. That is for the future.”

The committee voted almost unanimously to approve the application, with one member voting against the proposals.