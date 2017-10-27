Plaque marking history of town hall is unveiled in Downham Market

A plaque marking the significance of a physical piece of history in Downham has been unveiled by officials in the town.

The town hall’s 130-year-old foundation stone has been immortalised thanks to a dedicated plaque which was unveiled on Friday last week.

The town hall, which was erected in celebration of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, has been a centre piece of the town’s architecture since it was built in 1887.

It was designed by a firm of London architects in the renaissance style for the Town Hall Company – with the cost being covered by public subscription.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council said: “In the north east corner of the building lies the foundation stone, over time the vagaries of weather and environment has worn the wording to a point where it is near unrecognisable.”

He said on Friday, to mark the 130th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone, Downham mayor Frank Daymond unveiled the new plaque in the presence of members of the council and public.

“In the tradition of the building itself, it has been paid for through gift and public subscription,” he added.

“The intention of the new plaque is that the words on the foundation stone will not be lost forever through the continuing ravages of time and are retained for prosperity.”

Unveiling of a new Downham Town Hall Foundation Stone at Downham Town Square. Downham Market Town Mayor Cllr Frank Daymond unveiling the new stone, also in picture Town Crier Ray Wales