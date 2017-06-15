Plastic Modellers’ annual show in Downham Market invites youngsters to take part

Cars, aeroplanes and tanks of a smaller scale attracted hundreds of people to Downham Town Hall on Sunday for the annual model show.

The event, which was hosted by the West Norfolk branch of the International Plastic Modellers’ Society (IPMS), as well as being a day of fun for people of all ages, also raised funds for charity.

Models/Kit Show 2017 at Downham Market Town Hall

Chairman of the club Andy White said: “It went really well, we had comparable numbers to previous years.

“There was about 180 to 200 people and our takings were up too, which this year will go to Remap.”

Remap is a charity whose skilled volunteers create custom-made equipment for disabled people.

Mr White, who hopes the event will have raised a few hundred for the charity, said: “These guys are fantastic engineers who make things to help others.”

He said one of the highlights of the show was the models brought for youngsters to make.

“It’s a chance for the children to have a go at gluing the models together,” he added.

“It was as busy as ever. We invited clubs from our region to join.

“Anything that can be modelled – they will bring it.

“I’m really proud of our small club of about 20 for the effort they put in to the show.”

To join the group or find out more about them, visit: www.westnorfolkipms.co.uk or on Facebook: @WestNorfolkIPMS.

They meet twice monthly at the William Burt Centre in West Winch.