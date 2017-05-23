Plea issued on seventh anniversary of Downham Market man’s death

The family of a man whose death seven years ago still remains a mystery have today joined officers from Norfolk Constabulary to refresh their appeal for more information.

The body of Jan Hogan (pictured right) was found in his flat in Basil Drive, Downham, on May 23 2010 and detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) carried out an investigation into his case.

An inquest, held on January 25 2011, saw the coroner recording his death as an open verdict.

Jan’s family have renewed their appeal saying: “Once again, we have reached another sad anniversary of dad’s death. As each year passes, it doesn’t get any easier for us and now, seven years on, we are still without answers as to how or why he died.

“A father, brother, grandfather and a great grandfather to a grandchild he never got to meet.

“We would not wish the distress and grief we have suffered as a family on anyone and it continues to go on without closure.

“If anyone knows anything about the circumstances surrounding dad’s death, please come forward and help us get justice for Jan.”

Det Insp Stuart Chapman said: “There are lines of enquiry that are being progressed in relation to this investigation and I would urge anyone with information regarding Jan’s death to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk MIT on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.