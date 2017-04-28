Plea to help raise funds for Wally’s life-saving op

Dogs are often described as ‘man’s best friend’ and for one Lynn woman who has launched an appeal to save hers, that is certainly the case.

Abbie Divers, 21, created the online fundraising campaign for her Springador named Wally after it was found that he had a prostate tumour earlier in the month.

Abbie Divers has launched an appeal to save her dog Wally who has a prostate tumour.

Along with her parents Katie and Colin, the family have had to take six-year-old Wally to the vets daily to have his bladder drained – and have now been told he has to undergo a serious operation or be put to sleep.

Abbie said: “To some people he may seem like ‘just a dog’, but this just isn’t the case. Like many people, life gets hard and horrid things happen.

“But Wally was bought to help support my depression, and he has got me and my family through more than anybody could realise.

“He is good-natured and beautiful in every way and I feel bad for even asking for such support, but as a full-time university student, I don’t have the money to support him in such an expensive procedure and if I didn’t try for him, then I couldn’t possibly live with myself.”

The family are hoping to raise £3,000 to be put towards the overall £8,000 fees.

Launched last week, the appeal has so far raised more than £500, but time is running out – with the funds needed in a matter of weeks.

“It’s a very complicated surgery and extremely costly. If I am unable to fund his surgery, me and my family will have to put him to sleep within the next couple of weeks.”

Although Wally is a typical, mischievous canine, the family are hoping for all the help they can get to make sure he can go back to his normal self.

Abbie said: “Wally is trouble – he loves to be chased around the garden with your socks in his mouth. He will guilt trip you with his eyes when you’re eating biscuits.

“Please help me keep my best friend.”

To make a donation, visit: www.gofundme.com/get-wallys-tumor-removed.