Plea to help young West Norfolk girl reunite with her beloved toy bunny lost in Downham Market

A young girl in West Norfolk is distraught after her toy bunny was accidentally sold on in Downham at the weekend.

Madison and her mum Teresa are appealing for help in retrieving the beloved toy after it was lost at Downham Water Festival on Sunday.

Teresa said they had gone into the Sue Ryder furniture shop after watching the first few dragon races at about 11am and bought some books.

Teresa said that it was only after returning to the river bank that Madison realised she had left her brown Build a Bear bunny behind.

“On returning to the shop the apologetic sales assistant alerted us to the fact that she had sold the bunny to a gentleman in a white t-shirt just minutes after we had left,” she added.

The pair have since made posters appealing for help in getting the toy back.

On the poster, Madison says: “This bunny is really precious to me. I can’t go to sleep without her. I play shops with her and go on bike rides with her.

“Playing with her is so much fun. She is the best friend in the world. She means a lot to me and I can barely do anything without her.”

The bunny was wearing an Optimus Prime jumpsuit and has a sound chip in its paw which replicates Optimus Primes’ well-known phrases.

She also has a barcode inside which will match the certificate and name they have at home.

A spokeswoman for Sue Ryder confirmed the bunny had been sold and said it was a “sad mistake”.

If anyone can help, please contact Martin at Downham Town Council on 01366 387770.