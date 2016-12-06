Please give blood this festive season, say officials

Blood donors are being reminded that donations are needed all year round, especially at Christmas, as it is revealed that over the festive season around 24,000 appointments to give blood are missed.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging donors to make and keep appointments to donate blood this month, to ensure hospitals can continue to treat patients during winter.

There is demand for lifesaving blood and platelets 365 days a year, and this continues at Christmas.

If you are unable to make your appointment, please let the relevant people know, with seven days notice if possible, so that another donor can be booked in.

All blood groups are being asked to make and keep their appointment this winter, but vulnerable groups like O negative, B negative and A negative platelets are particularly important.

It’s also crucial to get donations from across the country’s diverse populations, as some disorders are more common in certain ethnic backgrounds and patients need to receive well-matched blood.

To book an appointment visit: www.blood.co.uk, use an NHS Give Blood app or call 0300 123 23 23.