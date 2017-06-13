Poets share their work at new group in King’s Lynn

West Norfolk poets shared their work at a For the Love of Poetry evening held at Marriott’s Warehouse on the South Quay.

The evening was organised by the Lynn Poetry Appreciation Group, who plan to continue meeting up on the first Saturday of every month.

Organiser Andee Georgio said: “It went really well, a lot better than what I expected.”

The group are expected to have a different theme every month, once more members join.

Pictured above are visitors to the For the Love of Poetry evening at Marriott’s Warehouse. At the front is Andee Georgio. MLNF17MF06006