Police admit error over Burnham Deepdale ram-raid call

Police have admitted the significance of an emergency call about a ram-raid in Burnham Deepdale was “not recognised” by the operator who took it.

It comes after raiders ripped out a cash machine from a store using a JCB teleporter in the early hours of Monday.

A member of the public called the contact and control room at 3.07am to report a teleporter being driven down a rural road in the area. The call taker felt no police action was required and ended the call.

But, after talks with a colleague, officers called the witness back four minutes later and redesignated it as one requiring an immediate response.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said “appropriate advice” had been given to all call takers following the incident.

She said: “Staff in our control room are highly trained and skilled. However, in this case the call taker did not recognise the significance of a teleporter travelling down a rural road in the early hours.

“This control room receives about 350,000 calls a year and we would continue to urge people to report suspicious activity by calling 101.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the raid at the Nisa store on the A149, which is being linked to a similar incident in Wells last week.

They said suspects used the transporter to remove a cash machine from outside the building before loading it onto a 4x4 truck, which fled the scene.

The vehicles and machine were abandoned when police arrived and no cash was taken.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross on 101.