Police admit ‘no significant leads’ found in RAF Marham abduction bid probe, one year on

No major leads have been uncovered in the hunt for those behind the attempted abduction of a serviceman near RAF Marham exactly a year ago, police have admitted.

Today marks the first anniversary of the incident near the base, which sparked a nationwide manhunt.

But, following an inquiry that is understood to have cost more than £100,000 to date, detectives have confirmed the case is not currently the subject of an active inquiry, though some areas are being reviewed.

Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, of the combined Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “While this is not an active investigation, clearly any new information which came to light would be reviewed and acted on accordingly.”

The serviceman had been out running when he was approached by two men on Squires Hill at around 3pm on July 20, 2016.

One of the men shouted at him and tried to grab him before falling to the ground. The second, who was said to have been carrying a knife, went to his associate before they fled.

Descriptions of the men, who were said to be of Middle Eastern origin, were subsequently issued and an appeal for information was screened on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme in September.

But Det Insp Stewart said officers did not believe the incident was terrorism-related, though it remains unclear exactly what the motive was.

He said: “All relevant enquiries have been exhausted and the work carried out by the team has been very productive, particularly in identifying the most important witnesses captured on CCTV.

“We’ve analysed more than 500 calls from members of the public, reviewed hours of CCTV footage and carried out ANPR enquiries, which have unfortunately revealed no significant leads in relation to suspects.

“As with any investigation of this nature, the victim has been spoken to at length and challenged over the version of events.

“The results of this, combined with other enquiries, have uncovered no evidence to undermine this.”

The force says the inquiry into the incident has cost around £113,000 so far.