Police and fire to explore sharing Hunstanton site

Police chiefs will explore the possibility of sharing facilities with the fire service in Hunstanton, a public meeting has heard.

The two services already share a station in Downham, after the town’s old fire station was wrecked in a blaze three years ago.

Although plans for a new fire station in Downham have now been approved, officials say the development there is intended to facilitate closer working between the emergency services.

And, during a police accountability meeting held in Lynn on Monday, Norfolk Police assistant chief constable Nick Dean confirmed ways to combine facilities in Hunstanton was being done.

He said the issue was being looked at as part of the ongoing One Public Estate initiative, which is examining how public buildings can best be used in the future.

Earlier, Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green spoke of his frustration at the current situation with the separate buildings.

He said: “It always bugs me the police station and the fire station are 200 metres apart. Two buildings we have to run. The fire station is not occupied at all.”

Meanwhile, work on the multi-million pound refurbishment of Lynn’s police station is continuing and is expected to be completed this autumn.

ACC Dean said that, until the project started, the station was largely unchanged from the one in which he began his service career 24 years ago.

The meeting was told the project had been prioritised ahead of a similar scheme for main police stations in Norwich and Yarmouth.

New body cameras for front-line officers, which are due to be rolled out across the force over the next few months, were also demonstrated during the session held at West Norfolk Council’s headquaters in Chapel Street.