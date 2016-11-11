Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Pentney crash

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a lorry on the A47 last night.
Emergency crews were called to the incident at Pentney at around 6.10pm on Thursday.
The rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with what police described as “critical” injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police serious collision investigation team on 101.
