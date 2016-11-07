Police appeal after rider hurt in King’s Lynn crash

Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car last month.

The crash happened on Lynn’s Pullover roundabout, where the A47 meets the A17, at around 3pm on Friday October 28.

Police say a blue Suzuki motorbike was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Zafira at the interchange.

The rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an arm and wrist injury.

Anyone who saw the crash, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact PC Ben Hawkins, of the roads policing unit based at Swaffham, via the non-emergency 101 number.