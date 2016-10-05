Police appeal following Watlington distraction burglary

An investigation has begun following an alleged distraction burglary in Watlington yesterday.

Police say the incident happened in Fen Road at around 1pm on Tuesday, when a man attended the property and spoke to the elderly resident in the garden.

At the same time, a second person, who was not seen, stole jewellery from inside.

The man who spoke to the resident is described as described as being around 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a jumper and light trousers.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity is asked to contact Det Con Sam Harris, of Lynn CID, on 101.