Police appeal for help to find clown in King’s Lynn

Police in Lynn were appealing for help to find a clown in Gaywood last night (Saturday, October 8).

Officers were asking members of the public to alert them on the non-emergency 101 number if they had witnessed anything related to this.

It comes after a spate of clown sightings have been reported across the UK in the past couple of weeks.

A post on King’s Lynn Police’s Twitter account at around 10pm said: “Officers are out looking for a clown in the Gaywood area. If seen please let us know on 101. Thanks #Sgt3121”