Police appeal for wanted man in King’s Lynn area

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in the Lynn area.

Leo Henson, 20, is wanted for breaching a court order, and in connection with a public order offence.

Henson is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of Henson, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.