Police appeal for witnesses following ‘serious’ crash on A47 at Sporle

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Sporle on Friday.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm when a motorcycle, travelling from the Swaffham direction, and a black Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A47, at the junction with The Street at Sporle.

The motorcylce rider suffered multiple leg injuries.

The collision caused severe delays on the A47, as the road was blocked both ways.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicles beforehand.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.