Police appeal in Wormegay road rage incident

Police have appealed for information about a suspected road rage incident on one of West Norfolk’s busiest roads.

Two motorists were involved in an altercation on the A134, between the Stradsett crossroads and the junction with Castle Road, Wormegay, at around 9am on Friday, September 9.

The pair were driving a maroon Mazda 626 and a gold Citroen C3 respectively.

Anyone who saw what happened, or either of the vehicles involved prior to the incdient, is urged to come forward.

Witnesses should contact PC Jonathan Chandler, of Downham police, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or using their online report form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.