Search

Police called to A17 over safety concerns for ‘Walsingham pilgrim’

editorial image

Police were called to one of West Norfolk’s busiest roads this morning after concerns were raised for the safety of a man seen walking along it while carrying a cross.

Officers were called to the A17 near Walpole Cross Keys at around 7.40am, where the man was walking towards Lynn.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they gave safety advice to the man, who told them he was completing a pilgrimage to Walsingham before continuing to London.