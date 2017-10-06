Police called to A17 over safety concerns for ‘Walsingham pilgrim’

Police were called to one of West Norfolk’s busiest roads this morning after concerns were raised for the safety of a man seen walking along it while carrying a cross.
Officers were called to the A17 near Walpole Cross Keys at around 7.40am, where the man was walking towards Lynn.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said they gave safety advice to the man, who told them he was completing a pilgrimage to Walsingham before continuing to London.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.