Police campaign to tackle knife crime across Norfolk

Police in West Norfolk will be taking part in a national operation next week to tackle knife crime.

The week-long campaign, Operation Sceptre, which starts on Monday will be targeting offenders who use and carry knives as well as highlighting the risks of carrying a bladed weapon.

Officers across the county will be carrying out high-visibility patrols to disrupt crime gangs and associated gang activity who carry and use knives.

PSCOs will also be visiting a number of high schools in Norfolk to engage with children, highlighting to young people the dangers of carrying knives.

This is part of a long-running programme of knife talks delivered in all secondary schools.

Supt Dave Buckley, lead for Operation Sceptre at Norfolk Police, said: “We are committed to tackling the issue of knife crime in the county.”

He said although offences involving knives are rare, that when they have been used, there have been “devastating consequences” for both victims and families.

“Our message to offenders is simple – if you are found illegally in possession of a knife, you will be arrested, put before the court and brought to justice,” he added.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, who in March launched the StreetDoctors project to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime, has backed the campaign.

“It is vital young people understand that individual actions have consequences and where knife crime is concerned, those consequences, for all involved, can be severe.”

Anyone with information on knife crime in their community is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, or pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.