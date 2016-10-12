Police clampdown on illegal parking in Fakenham

Police in Fakenham are targeting drivers who park illegally on pavements in Norwich Street, causing annoyance to shoppers.

The town council heard at its October meeting from PC Wayne Simmons that since the start of the month, cars parked on pavements there had been issued with warning notices of potential £100 fines.

By way of experiment, no-parking cones had been placed outside the TSB bank whose cash machines are regularly used by motorists.

He said: ‘This practice has been causing an annoyance for a long time and is something we’ve been looking into,” he said, adding that it was not normal police practice to enforce parking restrictions.

Shop owner Michael Skipper asked why Norwich Street should not be pedestrianised. Mayor Adrian Vertigan said such matters were in the hands of the county council and there were no plans to take such a step.

District councillor Jeremy Punchard reminded the meeting that the centre of Fakenham was a conservation area which was why no yellow lines had been placed along Norwich Street.

“This might be worth another look as the conservation move was made eight years ago’, he said.

“It’s possible there may have been a culture change since then.”