Police commissioner meets Muslim community

As Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green joined Lynn’s Muslim community for the breaking of the fast, known as the iftar.

Mr Green visited the West Norfolk Islamic Association’s community centre in London Road for the daily ceremony on Saturday night.

He said: “I was honoured to join the West Norfolk Islamic community for Ramadan Iftar breaking the fast in King’s Lynn.

“This group is representative of the wonderful diversity which makes up the rich cultural tapestry of Norfolk.

“It is an important part of my responsibility to engage with the wider community and to give them the opportunity to have their views heard.”

Mr Green, above left, is pictured with West Norfolk Islamic Association chairman Azam Gabbair and Chief Superintendant Nick Davison, of Norfolk Police.

