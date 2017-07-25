Police crackdown on mobile phone users in West Norfolk

More than 60 people in Norfolk were caught diving while using a mobile phone during a week-long enforcement campaign earlier this month.

Operation Ringtone, which ran from July 10 to 16, saw officers patrolling the roads with marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles, all fitted with cameras to gather evidence to help secure successful prosecutions.

Roads policing officers issued 67 tickets to those breaking the law.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the combined Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, said: “We are doing everything within our power to stop offenders and hopefully prevent serious or fatal collisions.”

Driving while using a mobile phone is commonly described by officers one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes a person more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision, along with speeding, drink driving and not wearing a seat belt.