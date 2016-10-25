Police issue dashcam plea over fatal King’s Lynn crash

Police investigating the death of a woman following a crash on the edge of Lynn last week have appealed for motorists with dashboard cameras to come forward.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira collided with several road signs on the eastbound A47, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, at around 6.45pm last Wednesday.

A woman passenger in the Zafira later died from her injuries. Two other people in the car were also hurt.

Police say the crash happened after an incident involving the Zafira and a dark Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop.

Officers now want to hear from anyone who may have seen the Zafira or Fiesta travelling along the A17 from Sutton Bridge to the A47, between 6.30 and 7pm on October 19.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “We are particularly keen to hear from witnesses about the manner of driving of either vehicle or people who were driving this route and use a dash cam.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police serious collision investigation team on 101.