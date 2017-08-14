Police issue security plea following Mundford house raid

Cash was stolen during a burglary at a house in Mundford at the weekend.

Police have repeated their plea for windows and doors to be kept secure following the incident in Impson Way on Saturday morning.

They believe the raiders entered the property through a kitchen window that had been left open while the resident was out.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said an unspecified amount of money was stolen from the property during the break-in, which happened at around 11.40am.

The raiders also searched a garden shed but did not steal anything from it.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Det Con Claire Lordan, of Thetford CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.