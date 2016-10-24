Police issue security warning after 14 shed raids in King’s Lynn

Residents have today been urged to be vigilant and improve their security measures following a spate of shed break-ins around Lynn.

Police have recorded 14 such incidents since the end of September, mostly in Gaywood and North Lynn.

And they say that, in most cases, the premises targeted had been left unlocked.

Now, senior officers are calling on residents to store valuable equipment in their homes rather than in their sheds.

They have also recommended the installation of equipment such as security lights, alarms and window mesh in sheds to deter the thieves.

Inspector Wes Hornigold, of Norfolk Police, said: “I would strongly urge anyone leaving any items of value in sheds or garages to get their property marked, whether it’s electronically or through DNA technology.

“It involves microdots with unique reference numbers which link to your house and can be detected using a UV light.

“Most shed breaks are carried out by opportunist thieves.

“Therefore please ensure that you lock and secure your shed and garage.

“In the meantime, I would urge residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police on 101 or call 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”