Police issue security warning after King’s Lynn home raid

A handbag was stolen when burglars walked into a Lynn home through its unlocked front door.

The incident happened at a house on Wootton Road between 4.45pm on Thursday and 1.30pm on Sunday.

Police have used the raid to reiterate their warnings about home security to residents.

They have urged householders to lock windows and doors wherever possible and particularly overnight or when leaving the house.

Investigating officer Det Con Sam Harris, of Lynn CID, said: “Burglary is an opportunistic crime and offenders will often chance their luck and try door handles until one opens.

“We would advise people to get into a routine of checking doors and windows are locked and consider getting timers for lights with the darker nights.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det Con Harris via the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.