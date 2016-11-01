Police name young woman (21) killed in crash at Gedney

Police have named the young woman who tragically died in a crash at Gedney on Monday morning as 21-year-old Alexandra Hills.

In a statement just released, her family said: “Our daughter was tragically taken from us too soon.

She was one in a million Family of Alexandra Hills

“She was one in a million. We wish to express our thanks to those that helped and kindly request no further media contact so we can grieve with friends and family.”

Alexandra, from the Holbeach area, was involved in a single vehicle crash on the B1359 at Kingsgate during Monday morning’s awful fog.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw her blue Ford KA at the time of the collision - or just before – to call them on 101 quoting incident 84 of October 31.

• Feel free to leave your tributes and condolences here.

