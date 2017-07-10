Police plead for help to trace missing King’s Lynn man

Police have appealed for help to trace a Lynn man who has been missing for more than a week.

Officers say they are concerned for the safety of Chris Nicholls, 36, who was last seen at a church at around noon last Sunday, July 2.

He is described as white, around 5’7 tall, of slim build, with short curly red hair.

It is believed he may be wearing jeans, a t-shirt and light tan shoes and carrying a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information about Mr Nicholls’ whereabouts is asked to contact police via the non-emergency 101 number.