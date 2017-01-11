Police plead for Outwell letter writer to come forward

Police are appealing for help to trace a resident who wrote a letter to them to raise concerns about potential criminal activity.

The letter was posted to the Downham police station from a resident in Outwell last month.

The document is said to have arrived at the Downham police station on December 19, but without any contact details for its author.

Although investigations have taken place since then, the writer of the letter has not yet been traced.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said this week: “The letter writer provided some useful information about a suspected criminal offence.

“However, we are keen to develop this further and would urge them to contact Detective Sergeant Andy Hill on 101 as they could hold further information which could assist our enquiries.”