Police probe attempted burglary at Grimston home

An investigation has been launched following a suspected attempted burglary in Grimston at the weekend.

Police say marks were found at an address in The Walnuts following what they believe was an attempt to gain entry to the building.

The incident is said to have happened sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during that period, or who has information, is asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell, of Lynn CID, on 101.