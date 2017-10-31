Police probe burglary at Gaywood home

Police investigating a burglary in Gaywood yesterday afternoon have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Money, jewellery, a camera and bank cards were stolen during the raid on a property in Mill Lane, between 2 and 4.30pm on Monday.

Detectives say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who saw a man, said to be in his early 40s, wearing a hat and a dirty yellow or mustard coloured jacket, in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell, of Lynn CID, on 101.