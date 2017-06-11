Police probe Gooderstone van theft and pursuit

A van was stolen in a village near Swaffham, and its owner assaulted when he pursued the thief, before it was later abandoned in Downham.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they are seeking to identify in connection with the incident, which began in Gooderstone last Saturday.

Officers say a white Ford Transit van, parked on The Street, was stolen at around 1.45pm on June 3.

The van’s owner, who was working nearby, saw the theft and pursued the van in a colleague’s vehicle.

But, after stopping the van, its owner was kicked by the man, who got into a waiting Peugeot car and drove off.

The attacker is said to be white, about 5’10 or 5’11, between 45 and 50 years old, with grey curly long hair and glasses.

He was wearning brown clothing and was “scruffy” in appearance.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Peugeot is said to be white, with short hair, about 5’2 or 5’3 and of large build.

The van was subsequently spotted and pursued by police in Downham on Wednesday, before being abandoned in Bridge Street.

Anyone with information about the theft, or either of the men described, is asked to contact PC Jon Turner-Evans, of Thetford police, on 101.