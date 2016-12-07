Police probe Outwell cashpoint raid bid

Witnesses are being sought after robbers tried to steal a cash machine from a West Norfolk village store.

Two men entered the Costcutter premises in Church Drove, Outwell, at around 7.15pm last Friday, December 1.

Police say one of them threatened staff with a knife, while the other put a long canvas strap, which was attached to a sports car, round the machine.

After attempting to pull it out, the men went back in, removed the strap and broke the till drawer before fleeing.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Chris Parnham on 101.