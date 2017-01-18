Police probe raid on King’s Lynn homes

Police have appealed for information following two raids on homes in Lynn.

A laptop computer and cash were stolen from a property in Bader Close, Fairstead, between 10.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

A watch and a mobile phone were also stolen during a raid on a property in Regency Avenue, Marlborough Park, Gaywood, between 11.15pm on Sunday and 6.20pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about either incident should contact Det Con Heather Chisholm, of Lynn CID, on 101.