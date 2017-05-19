Police station workers build bridges at King’s Lynn nursery

A construction company has taken time out of a £3 million project to put smiles on the faces of staff and children at a Lynn nursery.

Morgan Sindall, who are currently working at Lynn Police Station, has transformed the play area of King’s Lynn Nursery School by donating time and materials as part of the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Volunteers from the company and its supply chain have revitalised the nursery which is based opposite the police station where work on a three-phase refurbishment scheme began last year.

Scott Savory, contracts manager at Morgan Sindall, said: “Wherever we’re working on sites across the country, we’re committed to being good neighbours.

“We do everything we can to minimise any inconvenience caused by construction works to people living nearby. We had a fantastic day transforming the play area at the nursery. It needed a bit of an upgrade.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to put our construction and design skills to good use, and create a lovely area with some new toys and facilities for the children to enjoy.

“In Lynn, we were lucky to have a generous and enthusiastic supply chain and project team who’ve happily donated their time and materials to this great little community project.

“We wish the children at the nursery lots of hours of fun in their new play area.”

The green-fingered team built a new tipi in the sensory garden and also refurbished a model train in the play area.

The team also built a special toy car shelter, for the children to park their play vehicles out of the rain.

King’s Lynn School Nursery, which has been in existence as an education establishment since 1948, currently have 108 children on their books and 16 staff.

They can take up to 12 children in the two-year-old Caterpillar Room and 40 youngsters in the three and four-year-old Butterfly Room in any one session.

Class teacher Roz Downey said: “We are delighted with our renovated, and new, play equipment.

“The children have been thrilled with the tee-pee, lots of exciting play has been happening including barbecues and camping.

“Washing cars under our new car-port has been immensely popular, resulting in some very wet children.

“The newly-renovated rocket, train and boat have been well used. The children have been on many journeys including to “France” and the “Moon”.

“We gave the boat a name – aptly called the Morgan Sindall. We launched it with “champagne” and ribbon cutting.

“We cannot thank Morgan Sindall enough. If they ever want to come back they would be warmly welcomed.”