Police to be honoured for saving life of woman found hanging in Sandringham Woods

Three police officers who saved the life of a 21-year-old Lynn woman attempting suicide at Sandringham have been honoured.

PCs Kerry Harman, Amelia Moreland and Mark Whitmore are each to receive Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation for tracing the woman after the alarm was raised and then getting her down from the tree from which she was hanging.

The horror incident happened on August 20, 2016.

Police were alerted by a friend of the woman that she had gone into Sandringham Woods intent on taking her own life.

Sent into the woods on foot, PC Harman spotted her hanging by a rope from a tree about 300 metres from the road, her feet five feet above the ground.

He alerted colleagues and then took her weight to support her until PC Moreland arrived and between them they managed to get her down.

Although unconscious she was breathing and they put her in the recovery position and monitored her breathing until several minutes later PC Whitmore arrived with a first-aid kid and oxygen mask.

She became conscious again after being given oxygen.

If they had not found her when they did she would almost certainly have died.

In addition to the awards, the three officers have also won the personal praise of Royal Humane Society Secretary, Dick Wilkinson.

Announcing the awards at on Tuesday at the society’s London headquarters, he said: “But for them the woman would almost certainly have succeeded in taking her own life.

“Thankfully they were alerted quickly and found her quickly. It goes without saying that time is of the essence in a situation like this.

“But then the two officers who were first on the scene faced the daunting task of getting her down from the tree.

“One of them had to support her while the other managed to free her from the rope from which she was hanging.

“It was a first-class bit of team work and saved a life. The three officers richly deserve the awards they are to receive.”

The award follows a recommendation from Norfolk Police.

Since it was set up, the Royal Humane Society has considered over 87,000 cases and made over 200,000 awards.

The society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.

The Queen is its patron and Princess Alexandra is its president.