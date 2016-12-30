Police urge people in Norfolk to stay safe this New Year’s

Police are urging party-goers across Norfolk to know their limits and plan journeys home this New Year’s Eve.

Additional officers will be on patrol as thousands of police head out to bars and clubs to see in 2017, and they are urging revellers to follow simple steps to help stay safe.

With many people’s celebrations likely to involve alcohol, party-goers are advised to have a good time, but take it steady with drinks, not to leave belongings unattended, make plans for the journey home and the morning after if you have to travel early.

Police are offering clubbers the following advice on how to stay safe:

- Know your limits – venues will deny entry if you’re drunk

- Stick with friends – remember there’s safety in numbers

- Plan your journey home – use reputable mini-cab or private hire companies

- Drink water in between alcoholic drinks – pace your drinking... it’s not a race

- Keep hold of your belongings – be mindful not to leave handbags, wallets or phones on tables/bars

Norfolk county policing commander, Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall, said: “It’s all about making sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night out.

“Too often we deal with people who have had so much to drink that they are not aware of what is happening around them, which puts them in danger.

“We’re therefore asking people to moderate their drinking, to look after themselves and each other, and to respect our officers and all those working hard to keep people safe this New Year.”