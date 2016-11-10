Police warning after ‘rogue trader’ incident in King’s Lynn

Residents are being warned to be vigilant following a suspected rogue trader incident in South Lynn.

Police say a man went to a property in Wisbech Road at around 2pm yesterday afternoon and offered to carry out some gardening work for £40.

Although the resident agreed to have the work done, the man is said to have demanded £240, six times more than agreed, after it was completed. He left after the resident paid.

Officers believe two other men were seen in the area in a van at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number.